Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly visits Kumbh Mela 2025 See Photos

Entertainment
Rupali Ganguly, the actress from the popular TV serial Anupamaa, attended the Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj with her husband Ashwin Verma and son Rudransh.
Anupamaa prayed for her family after paying respects to the Ganges. The actress was also seen worshipping the sun.
Rupali Ganguly took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and participated in a spiritual gathering.
Anupamaa shared pictures of her spiritual journey, expressing her joy.
Anupamaa said, “I am fortunate to have this experience with my family. We were so mesmerized that we forgot one of the most important things during the holy bath.”
In her caption, Rupali Ganguly revealed that she was so engrossed in the pilgrimage that she forgot to take good pictures during the holy bath.
Rupali Ganguly wrote in her caption - Faith, people, religion, power, omnipresent and tremendous divinity - Har Har Gange, Har Har Mahadev.
Rupali Ganguly returned to Mumbai on February 13 after visiting the Kumbh Mela. She told paparazzi she brought Ganga water from the Triveni river in Prayagraj.
