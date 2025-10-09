Rekha Dated THESE famous people including Amitabh Bachchan; Check full list
Rekha's affairs have always been a topic of discussion in Bollywood. Her name has been linked with superstars from Amitabh Bachchan to Jeetendra. However, no relationship led to marriage. So, let's take a look at the complete list of her affairs
Amitabh Bachchan
Rekha fell for Amitabh Bachchan. They were deeply in love, but their relationship couldn't progress because Amitabh was already married to Jaya Bachchan.
Jeetendra
Rekha's name was linked with Jeetendra. However, their relationship did not last long.
Kiran Kumar
Rekha also dated Kiran Kumar for a few months, but their relationship ended quickly due to Kiran's father, Jeevan.
Vinod Mehra
After parting ways with Kiran Kumar, Rekha fell for Vinod Mehra. However, this relationship also didn't last long.
Mukesh Aggarwal
After this, Rekha married businessman Mukesh Aggarwal. However, he committed suicide shortly after the wedding. The reason behind it is unknown.
Akshay Kumar
Rekha's name has also been linked with Akshay Kumar. However, neither of them ever broke their silence on this relationship.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt's name is also on this list. However, Sanjay had called this news a rumor.