- Home
- Entertainment
- Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Know interesting trivia about Big B's hit film 'Zanjeer'
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Know interesting trivia about Big B's hit film 'Zanjeer'
Amitabh Bachchan will turn 83 on October 11. Big B, who has been a part of many blockbuster films, had his first hit movie, Zanjeer, in 1973. Few people know that during the shooting of this film, Big B was always scared
Amitabh Bachchan's first hit Zanjeer
Amitabh Bachchan debuted in 1969 with the film Saat Hindustani. This movie flopped, and all the films he did after that also flopped. Then, in 1973, Zanjeer came and turned his luck around. The film's director was Prakash Mehra.
Amitabh Bachchan was not the first choice for Zanjeer
Prakash Mehra's film Zanjeer was offered to Dharmendra, Raaj Kumar, and Dev Anand. However, none of the three were ready to do the film. Then Javed Akhtar approached Amitabh Bachchan, and he agreed immediately.
Amitabh Bachchan was terrified
After his debut, Amitabh Bachchan's films were continuously flopping at the box office. When he got the chance to work in Zanjeer, he was terrified that this movie might also flop.
Amitabh Bachchan shot Zanjeer in fear
It is said that Amitabh Bachchan shot the film Zanjeer in fear. When it wasn't his shot, he would sit alone, drink Coke, and not talk much to anyone.
Zanjeer didn't get an audience for 4 days after release
According to reports, when the film Zanjeer was released, it didn't find an audience for 4 days. When Amitabh Bachchan found out, he decided he would leave Mumbai if it also flopped.
Amitabh Bachchan's luck changed
The film Zanjeer gained word-of-mouth publicity, and suddenly, crowds flocked to the theaters. Amitabh Bachchan's luck changed overnight. He was the talk of the town. He got the 'Angry Young Man' tag from this film.
The budget of the film Zanjeer was 9 lakhs
Amitabh Bachchan's film Zanjeer was made on a budget of 9 lakhs. It starred Jaya Bhaduri, Pran, Ajit, and Bindu in lead roles. The film's music was by Kalyanji-Anandji. The movie was a massive hit, collecting 17 crores worldwide.