Rekha Birthday: Inside Actress' Tragic Marriage with Businessman Mukesh Aggarwal
Rekha Birthday: She was born on October 10, 1954, in Chennai. Along with her films, Rekha has also been in the news for her love affairs. She married businessman Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990. The couple went to London for their honeymoon
Rekha's personal life
Rekha earned a huge name in the film world and delivered many blockbuster movies. She achieved great success, but her personal life was always controversial. She had affairs with many. Amidst this, she also married businessman Mukesh Aggarwal, although just 7 months after the wedding, Mukesh committed suicide.
Rekha shocked everyone by marrying Mukesh Aggarwal
Rekha had affairs with many but never found true love. When she married Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal, many were shocked. According to reports, Rekha's life fell apart even more after this marriage.
When did Rekha and Mukesh Aggarwal get married?
Rekha married businessman Mukesh Aggarwal on March 4, 1990. Within about 7 months of the marriage, Mukesh committed suicide. It is said that when Mukesh took his own life, Rekha was abroad. After her husband's death, Rekha had to face a lot of criticism. Fed up with the accusations, she later made several revelations in an interview.
Rekha's shocking revelation
A few months after her husband's suicide, Rekha made some revelations in an interview. Rekha revealed that when they were on their honeymoon in London, she found out that Mukesh had some mental health issues. She felt that they were not made for each other.
Mukesh Aggarwal wanted a divorce
Rekha also revealed in the interview that it was Mukesh Aggarwal, not her, who wanted a divorce. The reason was that her husband didn't like her working in films or being away from home for months for shooting. Mukesh wanted her to be in front of him every moment.
How many times did Rekha marry?
According to reports, Rekha had 2 marriages in her life. Her first marriage was to Vinod Mehra, but her mother-in-law did not like Rekha, and the relationship broke down. However, in an interview given in 2004, Rekha denied marrying Vinod. She had only married Mukesh Aggarwal.