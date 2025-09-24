- Home
- Entertainment
- Ravi Kishan vs Manoj Tiwari: Comparing Bhojpuri Actors’ Fees, Hits, and Popularity
Ravi Kishan vs Manoj Tiwari: Comparing Bhojpuri Actors’ Fees, Hits, and Popularity
Bhojpuri veterans Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari share mutual respect and friendship today, but once faced intense competition, closely monitoring each other’s fees and success in the industry during their rivalry days.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- GNFollow Us
Competition between Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari
Ravi Kishan has appeared in several Bollywood superhits, including Tere Naam, Phir Hera Pheri, and Laapataa Ladies. He has also acted in hundreds of Bhojpuri films throughout his career. Manoj Tiwari, another Bhojpuri superstar and talented singer, once shared a fierce rivalry with Kishan. Recently, Manoj Tiwari made a surprising revelation about their rivalry on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Manoj Tiwari was a bigger artist than Ravi Kishan
Manoj Tiwari began his career as a singer when the industry dynamics were quite different. At that time, Ravi Kishan reportedly charged around ₹25,000 per film, while Manoj Tiwari’s songs were in high demand, making him a popular figure in the music scene.
Received four times the fee for a song
Ravi Kishan played the lead role in a film, while Manoj Tiwari was signed to perform an item song in the same movie. The singer of the song 'Rinkiya' revealed that Ravi Kishan was paid ₹25,000 for acting, whereas Manoj Tiwari earned ₹1 lakh for the single item song.
Manoj Tiwari's hit albums
Manoj Tiwari started his career as a singer. Many of his albums had become hits. His Bhojpuri songs were played in the streets of UP and Bihar, which greatly increased his demand. Filmmakers wanted to cash in on his popularity, knowing his song could make any film a hit.
Increased demand for Manoj's songs
That’s why Manoj Tiwari’s item numbers were in such high demand. Filmmakers were willing to pay him hefty sums, making him the highest-paid singer for films and songs during that era.