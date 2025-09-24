- Home
Kumar Sanu’s ex-wife has revealed shocking details about his infidelity, claiming he had an affair while she was pregnant. Her candid confession has sparked widespread attention and stirred emotions among fans and followers.
Kumar Sanu's personal life
Popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu is a successful singer in the music world. Kumar Sanu is known as a singer in high demand and a favorite for many. While he achieved great success as a singer, Kumar Sanu has seen many ups and downs in his personal life. Notably, his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya has revealed some explosive information. She has opened up about the painful incident she experienced from Kumar Sanu and his family when she was pregnant.
Found out about the affair
I found out about singer Kumar Sanu's affair when I was pregnant. I went through extreme mental torture. I also experienced pain and harassment from Kumar Sanu's family. Kumar Sanu's affair was happening right under my nose. After I found out, they all started harassing me, said Rita Bhattacharya.
A good singer, but...
Rita shared her painful story on a Film Window chat. Kumar Sanu is a good singer, but a person without humanity. I worked hard for Kumar Sanu to become a singer. I helped him a lot. Kumar Sanu was not a goal-oriented person. I struggled to make him a popular singer. But he pushed me away when his affair was discovered, said Rita.
Kumar Sanu lies on stage
Kumar Sanu tells lies on stage. It wasn't his family who sent him to Mumbai. When Kumar Sanu and I came to Mumbai together, we had nothing. Kumar Sanu had a good voice and talent. But, he didn't have the mindset to seek opportunities or try. I stood behind him and supported him. We used to sleep on the floor. We came up from difficult days. There's no doubt we grew because of his songs and talent, said Rita.
The family fell apart
I found out about Kumar Sanu's affair when I was pregnant with our youngest son. After that, all hell broke loose. I had hoped he would leave the affair and live happily with our three children. But he pushed me away. He even dragged me to court while I was pregnant and we separated through divorce, said Rita.
Distant from his youngest son too
Kumar Sanu is also distant from his youngest son. He doesn't talk to him. Kumar Sanu didn't even come to his engagement. The youngest son wanted his father to be there. But he didn't get even a bit of his father's love. He still doesn't, Rita shared her pain.