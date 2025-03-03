Raveena Tandon spotted in stunning white traditional suit, exuding elegance [Photos]

Raveena Tandon's beautiful look in a white suit goes viral on social media! Fans praise her, some say she looks like her daughter Rasha's sister.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was recently spotted. During this time, she looked very beautiful in a white suit.

During this time, 52-year-old Raveena posed fiercely for the paparazzi present there. Now these photos are viral.

Where people praised Raveena's beauty a lot. At the same time, some called her daughter Rasha's sister.

Let us tell you that Raveena is a popular actress of the 90s. She was last seen in the film 'Ghudchadi'.

Talking about Raveena's upcoming films, she will be seen in films like 'Welcome to the Jungle'. Read more..

Latest Videos