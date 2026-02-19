- Home
- Entertainment
- Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Invitation Hamper Goes Viral: Photos & Gift Details Inside
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Invitation Hamper Goes Viral: Photos & Gift Details Inside
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding buzz is growing as their invitation card reportedly surfaces online, revealing a lavish gift hamper packed with thoughtful presents ahead of their rumoured February 26 ceremony.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting ready to tie the knot. The couple's families have also started the wedding preparations. Fans are very excited about their favorite star couple's wedding.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Card
Rashmika and Vijay's wedding card is out. It's a gift hamper with the invitation. The box for the wedding card has their initials, V and R, written on it.
Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Card Hamper is Special
Amid news of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, a wedding invitation box is going viral. It's designed like a premium gift hamper. Reports say this box has been specially prepared.
What's in Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Card Hamper
The hamper includes perfume, hand and foot cream, a stylish Rowdy brand T-shirt from Vijay's fashion label, and a box of premium cashews.
When is Vijay-Rashmika's Wedding
Reports say their wedding festivities run from Feb 24-26. The couple will marry on Feb 26. The guest list is small, including only family and very close friends.
Rashmika-Vijay's Private Wedding
It's being said that Rashmika and Vijay's wedding will be completely private, with no celebrities from the film industry invited. The couple will follow traditional customs.
When is Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Reception
After the wedding, they'll host a grand reception at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna Hotel for stars. They'll reportedly take a month-long break from work to spend time together.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.