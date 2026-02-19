3 Clear Signs Grayson Waller Is the Vision’s Masked Attacker Ahead of WrestleMania 42
The Vision’s mystery attacker has sparked speculation in WWE. With Seth Rollins sidelined, clues point toward Grayson Waller. From history with Austin Theory to shared mannerisms, fans believe the 35‑year‑old could be revealed before WrestleMania.
Scores to settle with Austin Theory
Austin Theory is currently part of The Vision, but his past with Grayson Waller cannot be ignored. The two were once WWE Tag Team Champions before Theory’s injury led to their split. Waller later aligned with The New Day, though their breakup was only briefly mentioned on television. This history provides motive, as Waller could be seeking revenge against Theory, aiming to disrupt his fresh start with The Vision.
Seth Rollins ruled out
Some fans speculated that Seth Rollins might be the masked figure. However, there are no reports confirming that The Visionary has recovered from his injury. Since the attacks began at the Royal Rumble 2026, Rollins has remained absent, making it unlikely he is involved. With The Architect out of contention, Waller stands as the most realistic option to be revealed as the attacker.
Similar moves
The mystery man’s fast‑paced stomps and sudden rushes into action have caught the attention of the WWE Universe. These movements align closely with Grayson Waller’s in‑ring style, particularly his finisher, the Rolling Stunner. Fans have also noticed facial expressions resembling Waller’s, further strengthening the case. The combination of mannerisms and signature pacing suggests that the masked figure could indeed be him.
