Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly condemned the upcoming sequel to 'The Kerala Story', labelling it a hate-mongering film and a renewed attempt to spread communal division in the state using fabricated narratives.

CM Vijayan Condemns Sequel

Taking to his X handle, Pinarayi Vijayan expressed strong opposition to the reports of a sequel to 'The Kerala Story'. He also believes a sequel would be another attempt to incite "communal discord" within the state.

"The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film 'The Kerala Story' should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt. It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail," read the post.

The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film 'The Kerala Story' should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular… — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) February 19, 2026

'The Kerala Story 2' Details Revealed

The makers of 'The Kerala Story 2' released the trailer of the sequel recently, which showcased how Hindu women were trapped by the Islamic men in the name of love. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom.

The film is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah while it is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. This second installment features a fresh cast including Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, who portray the three central characters whose lives are upended by planned conversion efforts.

The film will hit theatres on February 27, 2026. (ANI)