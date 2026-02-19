Varanasi To Baahubali 2: Top 6 Most Expensive Scenes In India Cinema; Read On
S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic action adventure film 'Varanasi' is in news for its budget. One sequence in particular is being widely discussed, being touted as most expensive sequence in Indian cinema. Learn about 6 most expensive film sequences
Treta Yuga scene in Varanasi (2027)
According to reports, approximately 250-300 crore rupees are being spent on a 25-minute sequence in the Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra-starrer "Varanasi." The makers will reportedly depict the aura of the gods in the Treta Yuga. The overall budget of the film is estimated to be around 1300 crore rupees. The film is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.
8-minute action scene from Saaho (2019)
According to reports, the makers of this action thriller, directed by Sujeeth, spent ₹70 crore on an 8-minute, high-octane action sequence. This particular sequence, shot over 50 days in the UAE, involved the destruction of 37 cars and 5 trucks under the supervision of Hollywood stunt director Kenny Bates.
The climax scene of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)
According to available information, approximately ₹30 crore was spent on the climax sequence of director S.S. Rajamouli's epic action film. While the total budget of the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer was approximately ₹511.30 crore.
Climax scene of Singham Again (2024)
According to reports, the climax sequence of this cop drama film, directed by Rohit Shetty, cost approximately ₹25 crore. This particular sequence of the Ajay Devgn starrer accounted for 10 percent of the total budget. It is said that the film was produced at a cost of approximately ₹250 crore. In this sequence, DCP Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn), ACP Bhalerao aka Simba (Ranveer Singh), and DCP Veer Suryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) are seen together fighting the villain Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor).
Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar fight scene in 2.0 (2018)
Directed by S. Shankar, this science-fiction action film stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. It's reported that ₹20 crore was spent on just one action sequence between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.
8-minute scene from Salaar Part One: Ceasefire (2023)
This Telugu epic action thriller film is directed by Prashanth Neel. Reports suggest that approximately ₹20 crore was spent on a single 8-minute scene in this Prabhas-starrer. It's said that 750 vehicles were used for this particular scene.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.