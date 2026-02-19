According to reports, the climax sequence of this cop drama film, directed by Rohit Shetty, cost approximately ₹25 crore. This particular sequence of the Ajay Devgn starrer accounted for 10 percent of the total budget. It is said that the film was produced at a cost of approximately ₹250 crore. In this sequence, DCP Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn), ACP Bhalerao aka Simba (Ranveer Singh), and DCP Veer Suryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) are seen together fighting the villain Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor).