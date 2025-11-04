“Men Should Get Periods Too”: Rashmika Mandanna’s Bold Comment Sparks Debate
Rashmika Mandanna recently made some interesting comments. She made a crazy statement saying that men should also get periods. Her comments on Jagapathi Babu's show have gone viral.
Rashmika Mandanna has six films in a one-year gap
Rashmika Mandanna has dominated Indian cinema this year with a new movie every couple of months. Now, she's ready to wow audiences again with `The Girlfriend`, releasing on the 7th.
Rashmika Mandanna has fun on Jagapathi Babu's talk show
Rashmika is busy with promotions, appearing on shows like Jagapathi Babu's `Jayammu Nischayammu Raa`. He teased her about a school complaint, and her laughing denial was a hit.
Men should also get periods
On the show, Jagapathi Babu asked if she wished men had periods. Rashmika agreed, saying they should experience it once to understand the pain. Her comment earned applause.
`The Girlfriend` movie is an intense love story
In `The Girlfriend`, Dheekshith Shetty stars opposite Rashmika. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, it's an intense love story. The director says it will make girls re-evaluate their boyfriends.
Movies Rashmika Mandanna is currently acting in
Rashmika is currently working on the female-led film `Mysa`, a Bollywood project, and a period action movie with Vijay Deverakonda. More exciting projects are in discussion.