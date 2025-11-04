- Home
Rashmika Mandanna is not what you think! Viral Interview Clip Changes Fans’ Perception (WATCH)
A clip from an interview with actress Rashmika Mandanna is going viral on social media. Watching it, you realize Rashmika isn't what many think; her true personality is different. So what did she say? Take a look..
'If someone speaks nicely to us or is good to others, people don't trust that nice person. Instead, they look at them with suspicion.
They think, 'Maybe they expect some help from us or need something done.' Some people think they need to be careful and not fall into their trap.
Even when they are very genuine or truly act with a good heart, many people think that way. The world is full of such people.
But I never think like that. I always keep a smile on my face. The reason is that I don't want anyone to lose their smile because of me.
I know everyone has thousands of their own problems. I don't want to be another problem for them, so I always show a smile on my face when I'm out,' said Rashmika Mandanna.
The world doesn't know this side of actress Rashmika Mandanna, this maturity. The world only knows her movies, her talks, her love, engagement, breakup, another love, and superstar status.
Isn't it essential for everyone to know that what we know is little, and what we don't is a lot? We can say actress Rashmika has this wisdom needed for a good life!
Yes, people in the world have thousands of problems. Isn't it a great thought not to become another problem for them? Not many people think like Rashmika. Things happen in their personal lives.
Only they know the reasons and consequences. We shouldn't blame or be harsh with them, as we shouldn't add to their existing problems.
What do you think? Comment below.