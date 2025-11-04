- Home
Ever since Bigg Boss kicked off, troll pages have been on fire. Rakshitha Shetty is getting super popular now, and trolls are comparing her to Rashmika, praising Rakshitha for learning Kannada even though she doesn't know it well.
Bigg Boss Kannada
Since Kannada Bigg Boss Season 12 kicked off, troll pages on social media are going wild. Everyone's talking about the contestants, with many rooting for Rakshitha. Now, they're comparing Rakshitha Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna.
Rakshitha Shetty
When Rakshitha Shetty first entered Bigg Boss, she got a lot of negative comments. But as days went by, her fan base grew. Even though she was born and raised in Mumbai, people really appreciated her effort to learn Kannada.
A smart girl who understands and learns Kannada
Rakshitha's mother tongue is Tulu, but because she's in Karnataka and loves the language, she started vlogging in Kannada. Now in Bigg Boss, she's showing her Kannada roots by speaking the language so adorably.
Comparison to Rashmika Mandanna
Social media pages are now trolling Rashmika Mandanna by comparing her to Rakshitha Shetty over their Kannada speaking skills. Let's see what these pages are saying.
Rashmika, who knows Kannada but pretends not to
People are praising Rakshitha Shetty, saying she's much better for trying to learn and speak Kannada, unlike Rashmika Mandanna who pretends not to know the language even though she does.
Doesn't Rashmika know Kannada?
Ever since she entered the Kannada film industry, Rashmika Mandanna wasn't great at speaking Kannada. After moving to other industries, she acted like she didn't know it at all, which made Kannadigas really angry with her.