James Van Der Beek's widow, Kimberly, supports Rebecca Gayheart after Eric Dane's death from ALS. Kimberly shared a photo and memories of their friendship, referencing the recent loss of her own husband, James, to cancer.

James Van Der Beek's widow, Kimberly Van Der Beek, recalled shared moments of friendship and loss as she reached out to support Rebecca Gayheart after the demise of actor Eric Dane. Kimberly remembered the bond the two families shared over the years. She took to her Instagram Stories to post a red carpet picture featuring herself, her late husband James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane, and Rebecca Gayheart. Along with the photo, she spoke about the pain of loss and the memories of happier times together.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shared Memories on Instagram

"RIP @realericdane," wrote Kimberly with a red carpet photo of the four of them on her Instagram Story. "We love you @rebeccagayheartdane. Will miss our guys laughing at Christmas parties together." Kimberly referred to the sudden goodbye and the "Christmas parties" where the two men would often be seen laughing together.

"RIP @realericdane. We love you @rebeccagayheartdane. Will miss our guys laughing at Christmas parties together," she wrote. Rebecca Gayheart later reshared the post on her own Instagram Story. As she responded to Kimberly's message, she reflected on shared grief and love, writing, "So much love for you."

Eric Dane's Passing

The death of Eric Dane was confirmed by his family in a statement released on Thursday. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," they said in part. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement read as per Deadline.

Recent Loss of James Van Der Beek

Just last week, James Van Der Beek passed away at the age of 48 after battling colorectal cancer, a condition he had spoken about publicly in November 2024. (ANI)