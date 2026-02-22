Timothee Chalamet recalled an early career incident where an actor questioned his talent for not having formal conservatory training. Speaking with Matthew McConaughey, he called the person a "punk" but said the comment didn't shake his confidence.

Recalling an Unsolicited Critique

Actor Timothee Chalamet recently spoke about a "punk" moment from his early acting days, when a fellow actor questioned his talent and training on a film set. According to E! News, the Oscar-nominated actor opened up about the awkward experience during a recent conversation with Variety, and shared how the comment stayed with him but did not shake his confidence.

"No names, but the guy was a punk," Timothee told Matthew McConaughey in a conversation published by Variety. "He asked me what conservatory I had gone to, and I said I didn't go to an acting conservatory. And he said, 'Well, you haven't trained as an actor then.' And we were all part of an ensemble."

Philosophy on Receiving Advice

Timothee also added how such comments no longer affect him. Timothee explained that he has learned to stay away from people who enjoy giving "advice" more than listening. "I always said, 'Beware of the people in life that get more of the advice they give you than you get at the advice,'" he explained. "They're thrilled by the act of giving you advice. All of a sudden, you can't listen to what they're saying anymore because they're flexing on you so hard."

Praise for a Co-Star

The actor also made it clear that Matthew McConaughey, with whom he worked in Interstellar, never treated him this way. "You never did that to me, though," he told McConaughey, "which I'm grateful for."

In Pursuit of Greatness

Over the years, Timothee has often spoken about his love for acting and his big goals. According to E!News, while accepting a SAG Award for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, he once again spoke about "greatness" and the people who inspire him. "I know we're in a subjective business, but the truth is, I'm really in pursuit of greatness," he said during the February 2025 ceremony, as per E! News. "I'm inspired by the greats here tonight. I'm as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there. So I'm deeply grateful." (ANI)