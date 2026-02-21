Rashmika Mandanna With Future Mother-in-Law? Viral Photos Spark Big Questions
With just five days left for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding, photos of Rashmika with her future mother-in-law have leaked on social media. Their secret is finally out.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's wedding on February 26
Rashmika Mandanna is set to tie the knot soon with Vijay Deverakonda. Their wedding is in five days at Udaipur Palace, Rajasthan, with preparations underway for the Feb 26th date.
Vijay and Rashmika's reception on March 4
They've planned a five-day celebration with pre-wedding events. The wedding is an intimate affair, but a grand reception is set for March 4 in Hyderabad for industry friends.
Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda acted together in Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade
Vijay and Rashmika have been in love for a while, starting from 'Geetha Govindam'. After a 7-year romance, they're tying the knot. They kept it secret but dropped hints.
Rashmika's photos with her future mother-in-law leaked
The secret is out! Leaked photos of Rashmika with her future mother-in-law, Madhavi, are viral. It confirms rumors of her visiting Vijay's home and shows their close bond.
Rashmika Mandanna's fun time with her future mother-in-law
These photos show them partying, vacationing, and having fun at home. Anand Deverakonda is also seen. It's clear the future mother-in-law and daughter-in-law are close.
