Indian sports icons Virat Kohli, Abhinav Bindra, and Bajrang Punia shared patriotic messages to celebrate Independence Day. The report also highlights India's impressive fourth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with 39 medals.

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli joined sportspersons across the country in extending Independence Day greetings, sharing a patriotic message on his Instagram Story on Saturday. Kohli shared an Independence Day graphic featuring the Indian tricolour and the Red Fort, along with a message wishing the country on the occasion.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also shared an Independence Day message, recalling the significance of watching the national flag being hoisted. "I'll never forget standing there and watching the tricolour rise. This Independence Day, my hope is that every child in India has the right and opportunity to play. Because play is joy. Play is freedom. And every child deserves both," Bindra wrote on X. Bindra made history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics by winning the men's 10-metre air rifle gold medal, becoming the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia also extended his wishes on Independence Day, paying tribute to the country's struggle and the significance of the national flag. "August 15 -- Independence Day. The tricolor is not just our identity, it is a symbol of our struggle, honor, and pride. We have fought for the country, and we will continue to fight for the country. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!" Punia wrote on X.

India's Success at Commonwealth Games 2026

Recently, India ended the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow campaign with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall standings. Despite a reduced programme that did not feature traditional medal-winning disciplines such as wrestling, badminton, table tennis, hockey and shooting, India produced strong performances in boxing, judo, weightlifting and para sports.

The country's women's gold medallists included boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Chaudhary and Arundhati Choudhary, along with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, judoka Asmita Dey and para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar. In boxing, India's 10-medal haul became the best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games, surpassing the previous record of six gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).