Inside PHOTOS of Rashmika Mandanna's 5 lavish homes in Goa, Bengaluru, and more
Rashmika Mandanna proudly owns not just one, but five gorgeous properties all over the country. Her latest buy was a fancy apartment in Mumbai.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
We've all dreamed of a vacation home, right? A hill station spot or a Goa beach house. While we're still grinding, actress Rashmika Mandanna is living that dream with homes in five cities!
Yep, you read that right. Rashmika has homes in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa, and Coorg. Her newest buy is a big Mumbai flat with lively, cream-colored interiors and lots of green plants.
Rashmika Mandanna bought her Mumbai home last year. Gearing up for her Bollywood debut in 'Mission Majnu', she moved in since she was visiting the city so often for work.
It's no secret Rashmika also owns fancy homes in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, both reportedly very pricey and stylish.
But it's her homes in Coorg and Goa that really make us envious. Rashmika is originally from Coorg, where her parents still live, while she's based in the big cities now.
And her Goa home is just stunning! With gorgeous interiors, a fancy pool, and that perfect Goa vibe, it's the ultimate beach house dream.
