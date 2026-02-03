- Home
The countdown has begun for National Crush Rashmika's wedding. News is going viral that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding is set for February 26, with the couple set to tie the knot at Udaipur Palace in Rajasthan.
Vijay - Rashmika's wedding preparations have begun..!
It's widely known that Tollywood's star couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, are rumored to be getting married on the 26th of this month in Udaipur, Rajasthan. But it seems Udaipur Palace is already getting ready for their wedding. A video is currently going viral on social media.
In the video, two young women claim to be at the wedding venue, stating that the arrangements are incredibly grand. They even shared a video of the preparations. The women in the video said that Vijay and Rashmika's wedding will take place at the City Palace in Udaipur, the city of palaces in Rajasthan.
Are they confusing the fans?
If Vijay and Rashmika's wedding is on the 26th, questions are arising about why the stage is being decorated now. Seeing the viral video of the palace getting ready, fans are wondering if Rashmika and Vijay are secretly getting married today. In fact, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda had their engagement secretly as well. This raises the question of whether they are having a quiet wedding too.
Just two days ago, actress Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The paparazzi directly asked her, 'Won't you invite us to the wedding?' Rashmika cleverly dodged the question by asking, 'Whose wedding?' When asked again about the wedding, she quickly changed the subject to her movies.
Andhra boy.. Kodagu girl.. Wedding in Rajasthan..!
It seems that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's families are making arrangements for the wedding at a palace hotel in Rajasthan. Rajasthan, the city of forts, has many palaces. The Udaipur Palace has been converted into a hotel and is rented out for events. Many celebrity weddings have taken place at this Udaipur Palace.
It appears Rashmika and Vijay's wedding will also happen here. Rashmika Mandanna is a Kannada girl from Madikeri. Belonging to the Kodava community, her family home is still in Virajpet. Vijay Deverakonda is a Hyderabad boy from the Deverakonda family. So, the bride and groom are leaving their hometowns to get married in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
What is the reason for the secret wedding?
The exact reason why Vijay and Rashmika are getting married secretly is not clear. But there's talk that they are doing it to protect their privacy. Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement on October 3rd also happened secretly in Hyderabad. Only close family and friends attended the ceremony at the Deverakonda house. They have kept the engagement a secret until now and haven't revealed anything about the wedding either. But no matter how secretly they plan, the news of the wedding preparations is going viral.
How will the wedding be? Who is invited?
There's a trend in the movie world right now: destination weddings. Many actors, including Anushka Sharma-Virat, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani, have had destination weddings. This involves going to foreign countries or famous places in other states and getting married with only close friends and family invited.
Actress Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are following this same trend. Only close ones will be invited to the destination wedding at the palace. It's believed that big names from Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood might attend. Stars like Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Samantha, Tharun Bhascker, and Puri Jagannadh are likely to be present at the wedding.
High expectations for Vijay - Rashmika's new movie..
Rashmika started her acting career in Sandalwood. But currently, her relationship with the Kannada industry is so-so. After her engagement with Rakshit broke off, Rashmika doesn't have good relations with anyone, including Rishab Shetty. So, it's unknown who from Sandalwood will be invited to the wedding.
While Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are busy with wedding celebrations on one hand, work on their next movie is progressing quickly on the other. Vijay and Rashmika previously acted together in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'. Now, for the third time, the star couple is acting together in the movie 'Ranabali'. Mythri Movie Makers is producing 'Ranabali'.
In this, the real-life couple will share the screen once again. It will be a pan-India film released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Vijay Deverakonda is playing the character 'Ranabali', while Rashmika Mandanna is playing 'Jayamma'. The recently released title teaser for this movie is generating a lot of interest.
