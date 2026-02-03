It's widely known that Tollywood's star couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, are rumored to be getting married on the 26th of this month in Udaipur, Rajasthan. But it seems Udaipur Palace is already getting ready for their wedding. A video is currently going viral on social media.

In the video, two young women claim to be at the wedding venue, stating that the arrangements are incredibly grand. They even shared a video of the preparations. The women in the video said that Vijay and Rashmika's wedding will take place at the City Palace in Udaipur, the city of palaces in Rajasthan.