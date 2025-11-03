Rashmika Mandanna, fondly known as the National Crush, is all set to take her career to new heights with an exciting lineup of films spanning action, romance, and drama. From Mysaa to Cocktail 2 and rumored reunions.

As the fans are waiting for the release of The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna does not seem to take a break. The "National Crush" of India has lined up an exciting bunch of films in which she could show her versatility from action and romance to drama. From highly powerful Pan-India thrillers to glamorous Bollywood sequels, here is a short look into what lies ahead for the star.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Films

1. Mysaa – The Fierce Pan-India Actioner

Mysaa is the next major project for Rashmika and is building up to be one of her most intense yet. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, this action thriller casts Rashmika in a whole new avatar — fierce, gritty, and fearless. The viral first-look poster, with her adorning handcuffs in a raw attitude, has already created a buzz across the internet. With Mysaa, Rashmika is about to create a revolution as a serious action matcher in Indian cinema.

2. Cocktail 2 – A Glamorous Bollywood Sequel

Rashmika will be returning to Bollywood with Cocktail 2, a glamorous sequel incorporating romance, emotions, and modern-day relationships. Sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the actress has stepped into a dazzling world of glamour with contemporary storytelling. While filming is currently underway, this entertainer, with an estimated budget of over 1 billion Indian rupees, is expected to release in 2026, chalking up yet another glossy Hindi hit in Rashmika's ever-growing portfolio.

3. Rumored Reunion with Vijay Deverakonda

Fans are very excited about the buzz that Rashmika might be seen together with Vijay Deverakonda for the tentatively titled Ranabali (VD14). While the pair has not officially confirmed any of the rumors, the said speculation already has massive anticipation from the fans. The film, if realized, shall witness their first appearance as a co-star after Dear Comrade, an occasion fans have long been waiting for.

4. Pushpa 3 & Animal Park – Awaiting Confirmation

She might also make her return to Animal Park, in which case she'd repeat her role in two expected blockbusters-Pushpa 3. While both sequels are yet to be officially confirmed, strong reports suggest she could return if the projects move forward, especially given her standout performance in the earlier films.

With Mysaa, Cocktail 2, and her rumored reunions ahead, Rashmika Mandanna is clearly entering her most dynamic phase yet. Striking a balance between mass appeal and audacious role selections, she continues to prove that her stardom is only gaining momentum-cementing herself into cinema with each new film.