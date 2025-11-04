Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Wish To Work With Prabhas; Read On
Rashmika Mandanna: The National Crush has romanced big stars and superstars in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Now, she has her eyes on India's biggest star. She has revealed her heart's desire
Rashmika Mandanna is coming with 'The Girlfriend'
National Crush Rashmika is entertaining audiences with back-to-back films. Now, she's coming with 'The Girlfriend'. Dikshit Shetty is her co-star in this much-awaited love story.
Rashmika's romance with big stars in Telugu, Tamil, and Bollywood
Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has worked with four big stars in Telugu so far. Now, Rashmika has set her sights on India's biggest star. She has revealed her heart's desire.
National Crush has her eyes on Prabhas
Now, Rashmika Mandanna's target is Prabhas. She's eagerly waiting to work with him. After Deepika left 'Spirit,' Rashmika was considered, but Triptii Dimri was finalized.
No one but Rashmika can do it
Rashmika's 'The Girlfriend' is releasing soon. Hero Dikshit Shetty said no one but Rashmika could do the role, praising her down-to-earth nature on set despite her fame.
Rashmika pairs up with Vijay again
Besides 'The Girlfriend,' the National Crush is doing another film with Vijay Deverakonda. They are reportedly planning to get married next February after a secret engagement.