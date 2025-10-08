- Home
Rashmika Mandanna addresses rumours of being banned from Kannada cinema, clarifying the truth behind the scenes. Amid personal milestones and new projects, she remains focused on her career and professional growth.
Rashmika Addresses Ban Rumours
Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Thamma, has finally addressed the swirling rumours about her being banned from the Kannada film industry. The actress, who has often been in the spotlight, revealed that much of what people say about her professional and personal life is based on speculation rather than facts.
Clearing the Air on the ‘Ban’ Talk
When asked about whether she has been banned by Kannada producers, Rashmika dismissed the claims with a smile, confirming that no such ban exists. She stressed that the industry insiders and she herself know the truth, even if the public doesn’t. Rashmika emphasized that her career decisions are guided by professionalism rather than external chatter, and that she does not let rumours affect her work.
On Watching ‘Kantara’ and Industry Relations
Rashmika also shared that she hadn’t watched the hit Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1 immediately after its release but caught up on it later. She even reached out to the team with her appreciation, which they warmly acknowledged. This gesture highlights her respectful relationship with fellow industry professionals, despite the rumours suggesting otherwise.
Rashmika’s Personal Milestones and Upcoming Projects
Off-screen, Rashmika’s life is buzzing with excitement as she is engaged to Vijay Deverakonda, with wedding plans set for February 2026, confirmed by Vijay’s team. Professionally, she is gearing up for Thamma, a unique romantic horror comedy featuring a stellar ensemble including Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is part of the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and promises a fresh blend of thrills and laughs.
Rashmika’s candidness reminds us that celebrity lives are often misunderstood and that the real stories are known only to those involved. With her career on an upward trajectory and personal life blossoming, she continues to charm fans across industries.