Off-screen, Rashmika’s life is buzzing with excitement as she is engaged to Vijay Deverakonda, with wedding plans set for February 2026, confirmed by Vijay’s team. Professionally, she is gearing up for Thamma, a unique romantic horror comedy featuring a stellar ensemble including Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is part of the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and promises a fresh blend of thrills and laughs.

Rashmika’s candidness reminds us that celebrity lives are often misunderstood and that the real stories are known only to those involved. With her career on an upward trajectory and personal life blossoming, she continues to charm fans across industries.