Inside Rashmika Mandanna’s Luxurious Rs. 8 Crore Bangalore Home [PHOTOS]
Here’s an inside tour of Rashmika Mandanna’s stunning Bangalore home, featuring a stylish living room, modern kitchen, cozy balcony, lush courtyard, royal swing, and a special space for her beloved pet dog.
Rashmika Mandanna Home
Rashmika Mandanna resides in a stunning luxury home in Bangalore, reportedly worth ₹8 crore. The lavish property reflects her elegant style and success, offering a perfect retreat from her hectic shooting schedules.
Living Room
In this photo, Rashmika Mandanna is seen in her chic living room, featuring a grey-toned sofa and a dazzling jhumar, creating an elegant and modern ambiance with a touch of luxury.
Royal Swing
Rashmika's home features a royal-looking swing that adds a touch of elegant charm, blending traditional design with modern aesthetics to create a cozy and graceful corner in her luxurious residence.
Modern Kitchen
In this photo, Rashmika is seen in her modern kitchen, which exudes a classy and sophisticated vibe with its sleek design, minimal décor, and perfectly organized layout.
Green Courtyard
Rashmika's courtyard is beautifully adorned with lush green plants, creating a serene and refreshing space that perfectly complements the natural charm of her luxury Bangalore home.
Balcony
In this photo, Rashmika is seen posing gracefully on her balcony, with a simple and clean setup that highlights the calm and cozy ambiance of the space.
Pet Dog Space
Rashmika’s home includes a thoughtfully designed space for her beloved pet dog, reflecting her love for animals and adding a warm, personal touch to the elegant interiors of her luxurious residence.