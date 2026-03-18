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Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun: Top 8 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in Hyderabad You Must Visit
From Virat Kohli to Mahesh Babu, many stars now own top restaurants in Hyderabad. Here's a complete guide to these celebrity eateries, their locations, and what makes them special.
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Celebrity Restaurants in Hyderabad
Hyderabad is famous for more than just its biryani; it's now a hub for glamour too. Film stars and cricketers are making their mark in business, especially in the food and beverage industry. Top celebrities are opening restaurants across the city, and they've become the talk of the town. Let's check them out.
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1. AN - Mahesh Babu-Namrata (Banjara Hills)
Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar launched the AN Restaurant. They run this place in Banjara Hills in partnership with the famous 'Minerva Coffee Shop'. The menu offers everything from South Indian tiffins to multi-cuisine dishes. Its palace-like ambience is a major highlight, making it a favourite spot for Mahesh Babu's fans.
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2. One8 Commune - Virat Kohli (Hitech City)
Team India's star cricketer Virat Kohli owns the 'One8 Commune' restaurant in Hitech City. With its modern food and stylish interiors, this place is a huge hit with the youth. Interestingly, the menu also features some of Kohli's personal favourite dishes.
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3. SHOYU - Naga Chaitanya (Kavuri Hills)
Everyone knows how much Akkineni hero Naga Chaitanya loves food. He turned this passion into 'Shoyu', an Asian cuisine restaurant in Kavuri Hills. The place is famous for its Japanese and other Asian delicacies. This restaurant has built a reputation for serving high-quality food.
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4. Buffalo Wild Wings - Allu Arjun (Jubilee Hills)
Icon Star Allu Arjun runs the 'Buffalo Wild Wings' franchise in Jubilee Hills. Although it's an international brand, Bunny's partnership has given it a massive craze in Hyderabad. This sports bar-style restaurant is famous for its wings and is a great chill-out zone.
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5. N Grill & N Asian - Nagarjuna (Jubilee Hills)
Nagarjuna has a unique style when it comes to business. He runs prestigious restaurants like 'N Grill' and 'N Asian' in Jubilee Hills. The Western grills and Asian dishes served here leave food lovers spellbound. These spots are among the top restaurants frequently visited by celebrities.
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6. Joharfa - Mohammed Siraj (Banjara Hills)
Mohammed Siraj, who rose from the gullies of Hyderabad to international cricket, has opened a restaurant called 'Joharfa' in Banjara Hills. Siraj started this venture to offer traditional flavours to the people, making sure not to forget his roots.
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7. SANCTUARY + BROADWAY - Rana Daggubati
Bhallaladeva, Rana Daggubati, is a partner in restaurants like 'Sanctuary' and 'Broadway' in the Film Nagar and Banjara Hills areas. These places are not just for dining; they are known for their amazing atmosphere and are popular spots for social gatherings.
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8. Other Popular Celebrity Restaurants
• Good Vibes Only Cafe: Owned by Vijay Deverakonda & Anand Deverakonda in Khajaguda.• T Grill: Run by hero Nithiin in the Financial District.• Vivaha Bhojanambu: Sundeep Kishan's spot in Jubilee Hills, famous for traditional Telugu meals.• AARAMBH: Rakul Preet Singh's venture in Manikonda, a great option for health-conscious people.• BARRACKS & ANTEROOM: Cricketer Ambati Rayudu's place in Sainikpuri.These Hyderabad restaurants impress customers not just with celebrity names but also with their taste and quality.
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