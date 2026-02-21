Anupam Kher praised Anil Kapoor's 'remarkable' performance in the upcoming 'Subedaar' trailer, calling it 'brilliant'. The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, stars Kapoor as a retired soldier and is set for a March 5, 2026 premiere on Prime Video.

Anupam Kher Praises Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' Performance

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has given fans an early glimpse into the much-anticipated 'Subedaar' trailer with an emotional and unfiltered reaction on social media, ahead of its official launch. The 'Saaransh' actor, praised his longtime friend and colleague Anil Kapoor for what he called a "remarkable" performance, sparking excitement among fans.

Kher posted a detailed note expressing his admiration for Kapoor's craft. "What you have done yet again is beyond remarkable. There is something so inspiring about watching you reinvent yourself with every film... The trailer is BRILLIANT. Powerful. Layered. And your performance carries that unmistakable intensity -- the hunger of a newcomer and the craft of a master. That combination is rare," he wrote. He added that Kapoor's ability to reinvent himself "is not a strategy... it has become your nature," highlighting the actor's ongoing evolution in Indian cinema. Here's the post: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

About 'Subedaar': Plot and Cast

'Subedaar,' directed by Suresh Triveni, stars Anil Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier navigating civilian life while attempting to repair his fractured relationship with his daughter, Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film explores local corruption and societal dysfunction, blending action with emotional depth. The ensemble cast also includes Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.

Release and Promotions

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image Films, and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network, the film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2026. While the official teaser was released on February 11, 2026, providing a first look at Kapoor's "vintage action hero" persona, the full-length trailer is expected closer to the premiere.

In addition to the cinematic release, the film's first major track, 'The Lalla Anthem- A Warning From Subedaar,' dropped on February 19, 2026. The track features commanding vocals by Vishal Dadlani, composed by Rohan-Vinayak, and penned by Rishi Upadhyay. A promotional version even includes a special appearance by cricket legend Harbhajan Singh alongside Kapoor. (ANI)