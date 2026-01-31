The makers of Cocktail 2 have completed filming for the much-anticipated sequel. Director Homi Adajania confirmed the wrap by sharing pictures from the sets, showing Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon celebrating the end of the shoot with the cast and crew.

Homi Adajania shares heartfelt wrap-up message

Taking to Instagram, Homi Adajania posted a group picture of the lead actors cutting a cake. The image carried a playful note, while the director expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew, calling the film special and thanking everyone for their support and camaraderie throughout the shoot.