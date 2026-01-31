- Home
- Entertainment
- Cocktail 2: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon starrer mark wrap with party lyrics
Cocktail 2: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon starrer mark wrap with party lyrics
Cocktail 2: Cocktail 2 has officially wrapped its shoot. Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon marked the milestone with a cheerful wrap party, as director Homi Adajania shared celebratory moments from the sets
Cocktail 2 shoot officially wrapped
The makers of Cocktail 2 have completed filming for the much-anticipated sequel. Director Homi Adajania confirmed the wrap by sharing pictures from the sets, showing Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon celebrating the end of the shoot with the cast and crew.
Homi Adajania shares heartfelt wrap-up message
Taking to Instagram, Homi Adajania posted a group picture of the lead actors cutting a cake. The image carried a playful note, while the director expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew, calling the film special and thanking everyone for their support and camaraderie throughout the shoot.
Release timeline and what to expect from the sequel
While the official release date is yet to be announced, reports suggest Cocktail 2 may arrive in theatres in the third quarter of 2026. The timing is said to be strategically planned, giving Shahid Kapoor’s other release O’ Romeo sufficient space. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, the film is described as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit, with a fresh story and contemporary relationships at its core.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.