Assi Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu's Movie Starts Slow; Read On
Assi box office collection report: Taapsee Pannu's new film 'Assi' has had a relatively slow start at the box office. This courtroom drama was released on February 20. It received great reviews from critics. Despite this, it failed to work its magic
Assi's first-day earnings
According to trade reports, the Taapsee Pannu starrer courtroom drama 'Assi' collected about ₹1 crore on its first day. It didn't perform as expected, given the positive response to its trailer.
How was Assi's occupancy?
'Assi' had a 7.38% overall occupancy on day one. Morning shows saw 3.88%, afternoon 7.24%, evening 6.92%, and night shows had 11.48% occupancy.
Taapsee Pannu's 5 biggest opening films
'Assi' isn't among Taapsee's top 10 openers. Her top 5 are: Dunki (₹28 cr), Judwaa 2 (₹16.10 cr), Baby (₹9.3 cr), Chashme Baddoor (₹5.18 cr), and Naam Shabana (₹5.12 cr).
What is the story of the film 'Assi'?
In 'Assi', Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer defending a school teacher who was gang-raped. The survivor's role is portrayed by Kani Kusruti.
The star cast of the film 'Assi'
The 133-min 'Assi' is directed by Anubhav Sinha. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathi, and Manoj Pahwa. Naseeruddin Shah and Supriya Pathak have cameos.
