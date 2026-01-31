The upcoming rom-com 'Cocktail 2' has officially wrapped its shoot. The film's cast, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, celebrated with director Homi Adajania, who shared a picture from the wrap party on his Instagram.

Director Homi Adajania celebrates wrap

Homi took to her Instagram account on Saturday, shared an adorable picture from the wrap party. In the picture, Shahid, Rashmika and Kriti are seen smiling with the director.

Along with the picture, Homi also added a caption, calling the "a tad special." "Cocktail2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys," he wrote.

About 'Cocktail 2'

Cocktail 2 is written by Luv Ranjan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The makers have kept the details about the storyline under wraps.

A look back at the original 'Cocktail'

The original 'Cocktail' (2012) centred on a contemporary love triangle between Gautam Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan), Veronica Melaney (Deepika Padukone), and Meera Sahni (Diana Penty). The first Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was a huge success for its modern take on love and friendship.

Meanwhile, the release date of 'Cocktail 2' has not been announced yet. (ANI)