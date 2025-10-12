Image Credit : Instagram

Bollywood and South Indian cinema fans were buzzing last week as reports of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s engagement went viral. The news was soon confirmed by Vijay’s team, revealing that the couple plans to marry in February 2026. Recently, Rashmika subtly confirmed the engagement by flaunting a stunning diamond ring in her latest Instagram reel, sending fans into a frenzy.