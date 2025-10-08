Rashmika Mandanna Films: Chhaava to Animal; Watch these on OTT
Rashmika Mandanna, one of India’s most loved actresses, continues to shine across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. From Pushpa to Animal, her career blends charm, versatility, and mass appeal
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye (2022), starring opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Although the film didn’t perform well commercially, her performance received appreciation. She later starred in Mission Majnu and Animal, both of which strengthened her position in the Hindi film industry.
Here's a list of her films which you can see on OTT.
Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Project: Thamma
Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Thamma, Maddock Films’ first-ever horror-comedy love story. The film is scheduled to release on October 21 and has already generated significant buzz among fans.
Animal
In this action thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika plays Geetanjali, the wife of Ranbir Kapoor’s character, contributing to the film’s emotional depth.
Chhawa
A historical drama, Chhawa stars Rashmika as Yesubai, the wife of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film received critical acclaim and achieved blockbuster success.
Sikander
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this ensemble drama features Rashmika alongside Salman Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in key roles.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Engagement
The latest buzz around Rashmika Mandanna is her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda. After years of speculation, reports of their engagement have set social media abuzz, sparking excitement among fans who have long followed the couple’s rumored romance.