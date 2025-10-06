Vijay Deverakonda and his family visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi in Andhra Pradesh after the ceremony. Vijay was greeted with a flower and posed for photographs wearing his plain yet exquisite engagement ring.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda made his first public appearance just days after proposing to his long-time lover, actress Rashmika Mandanna. While the pair has yet to publish any images on social media, sources indicate that they were engaged on Friday at Vijay's home in Hyderabad, in front of close friends and family.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vijay Deverakonda Showcases His Engagement Ring

Following the engagement, Vijay was seen visiting Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi with his family. Vijay and his brother, Ananda Deverakonda, had previously attended Sri Sathya Sai Baba Higher Secondary School in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, for their education.

Vijay arrived in a casual dress and was greeted with a bunch of flowers. While posing, he was spotted wearing his engagement ring, a simple yet stunning band around his finger.

Vijay Deverakonda's team confirms the 2026 wedding.

While Vijay and Rashmika have been silent about their engagement, Vijay's staff announced that the couple is engaged and will marry in 2026.

Rashmika was previously engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in July 2017; however, the engagement was broken off in September 2018.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Love Story

They are claimed to have been dating since they appeared together in the 2018 smash Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. However, suspicions about their romance first arose in 2023, when they were pictured vacationing together in the Maldives.