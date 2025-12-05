Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who’s Leading and Which Contestant Is in Most Danger?
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 is now in its final stage, with the finale approaching. The top five contestants have been revealed, and voting trends show intense competition among them, keeping fans excited.
Bigg Boss Season 19 was full of drama and excitement, with contestants creating chaos and engaging in heated fights. Their antics kept the audience thoroughly entertained. As tensions rise and rivalries peak, fans eagerly await the grand finale to see who will emerge victorious.
In Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 19, a mid-week eviction occurred during a task, leading to Malti Chahar’s elimination. Following her exit, the show revealed the top five contestants who will now compete for the season’s coveted trophy.
The top five contestants of Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal. Gaurav Khanna has already secured his spot as the first finalist of the season.
As the Bigg Boss 19 finale approaches, voting trends show Pranit More leading with 30%, followed by Gaurav Khanna at 28%, Tanya Mittal 20%, Farhana Bhatt 17%, and Amaal Mallik 5%. Amaal is currently in the most danger of elimination.
The voting rules for the Bigg Boss 19 finale have been announced. Voting lines are now open, allowing viewers to cast up to 99 votes per mobile number every 24 hours. Voting through email is not permitted.
Grand preparations are underway for the Bigg Boss 19 finale on December 7. The evening promises to be vibrant, with all contestants performing and host Salman Khan joining in with dance performances.
A total of 16 contestants entered the Bigg Boss 19 house this season, including Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, and Abhishek Bajaj. Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha later joined as wild card entrants.
