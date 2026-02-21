Tejasswi Prakash Buys Rs 7.63 Crore Flat in Bandra West — See Details
TV star Tejasswi Prakash has added another high-value property in her name. The actress has purchased a luxurious flat in Mumbai's Bandra West for Rs. 7.63 crore.
Tejasswi Prakash has acquired another high-value property in her name. The actress paid Rs. 7.63 crore for a luxury flat in Mumbai's Bandra West. The deal was completed and registered on February 16, 2026, according to CRE Matrix documents.
According to sources, the building is now under construction, with possession scheduled for November 2030.
The freshly purchased house is located in Bay Heights, a residential complex on Krishna Chandra Marg in the Bandra Reclamation neighbourhood, one of the city's most prominent premium neighbourhoods. Excel Enterprises India Private Limited developed the facility.
The apartment is 121.14 square metres (about 1,304 square feet) and has two allocated parking spaces. Registration documents also reveal that the transaction included a stamp duty payment of Rs. 38.15 lakh.
Bandra Reclamation is a large coastal strip region in Mumbai that stretches along Bandra's western shoreline. It is a popular real estate micromarket among celebrities, business executives, and high-net-worth individuals due to its upscale residential buildings, sea vistas, and proximity to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Tejaswi Prakash's Work Front
Tejasswi Prakash rose to prominence via popular television series and reality television. She rose to prominence after winning Bigg Boss 15 and then appeared in the popular horror serial Naagin 6. While she has yet to act in big Hindi (Bollywood) films, she did make her Marathi cinema breakthrough with Mann Kasturi Re. The actress will next appear in the online series Psycho Saiyaan.
The twisted romantic thriller, starring Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash, and Anud Singh Dhaka, will be available for free starting February 25. The clip, which was published on February 18, depicts a difficult emotional journey in which connection transforms into power and desire begins to cross moral lines.
The trailer features Kartik, a young man from Ujjain who adores shayari and feels he has met his soulmate in Charu. For him, love is not transient; it is epic, total, and must be protected at all costs.
Beginning February 25, the series will be accessible exclusively on Amazon MX Player and may be accessed using the MX Player app, Amazon Shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.
