Actor Eric Dane, 53, known for 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria', has passed away from ALS. His former co-star Jessica Capshaw shared a heartfelt tribute, remembering their on-screen bond and his commitment to raising ALS awareness.

The entertainment world is grieving the loss of actor Eric Dane, and his former 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star Jessica Capshaw has shared a heartfelt tribute following news of his passing.

Dane, best known for his iconic roles in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria', died on February 19, 2026, at the age of 53. He passed away after a rapid 10-month battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The actor had publicly announced his diagnosis in April 2025.

'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Taking to Instagram, Capshaw reflected on the five seasons they spent working together on 'Grey's Anatomy,' where they portrayed Arizona Robbins and Mark Sloan. She described their on-screen dynamic as one filled with "witty banter, hard truths, big laughs (and cries)," underscoring the emotional depth of their characters' bond.

In her message, Capshaw remembered Dane as more than his charismatic screen presence. Beneath his "confident charm," she wrote, was a "unique softness and a fierce love for his people." She also highlighted his commitment to raising awareness about ALS, encouraging followers to support Target ALS in his memory and continue his mission to find a cure for the disease.

Capshaw extended her "heart and prayers" to Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, who served as his primary caregiver during his final months, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia. Other members of the 'Grey's Anatomy' family, including Kate Walsh, Kim Raver, and creator Shonda Rhimes, also paid tribute, celebrating Dane's "magnetic" talent and describing him as an "old soul."