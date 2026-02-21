According to trade reports, the Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' earned about ₹1.25 crore on its first day. The film had a slow start, but it had a bigger opening than 'Assi,' which was released alongside it. The Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Assi' earned about ₹1 crore on its first day.