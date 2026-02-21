- Home
Do Deewane Seher Mein missed out on a blockbuster start at the box office. Although the film doesn't have a bankable star, Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi aren't such unknown faces that people wouldn't go to theaters to see them
Do Deewane Seher Mein Opening Collection
According to trade reports, the Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' earned about ₹1.25 crore on its first day. The film had a slow start, but it had a bigger opening than 'Assi,' which was released alongside it. The Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Assi' earned about ₹1 crore on its first day.
'Do Deewane Seher Mein' had higher occupancy than 'Assi'
'Do Deewane Seher Mein' had a higher first-day occupancy (9.29%) than 'Assi' (7.38%). Occupancy for the film grew from 5.77% in the morning to 14.96% by night.
'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is Mrunal Thakur's 5th biggest opener
This is Mrunal Thakur's 5th biggest opener, beating 'Gumraah' (₹1.12 Cr). Her top 5 are: 1. Batla House (₹14 Cr), 2. Super 30 (₹11.83 Cr), 3. Son of Sardaar 2 (₹7.50 Cr), 4. Jersey (₹2.93 Cr), 5. Do Deewane Seher Mein (₹1.25 Cr).
Siddhant Chaturvedi's 5 biggest openers
The film missed being in Siddhant Chaturvedi's top 5 openers. His biggest are: 1. Gully Boy (₹9.40 Cr), 2. Yudhra (₹4.52 Cr), 3. Dhadak 2 (₹3.65 Cr).
'Do Deewane Seher Mein' Star Cast
'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is a romantic drama directed by Ravi Udyawar. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, and Ayesha Raza.
