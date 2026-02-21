- Home
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Wedding: Pramod Shetty Faces Backlash for ‘Cheap’ Comment; Watch Here
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are allegedly getting married in Udaipur on February 26. Pramod Shetty, Rashmika's ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty's pal, joked that he would not be invited, causing an outpouring of criticism online.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are allegedly planning a small wedding ceremony in Udaipur on February 26. While the pair is yet to confirm, Rashmika's ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty's friend and co-star in Kirik Party, Pramod Shetty, has told the media that he would not be invited to the wedding.
Pramod Shetty laughed sarcastically and stated, "I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I'll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it."
Pramod Shetty about Rashmika Mandanna's marriage invitation 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/evh0Oge8g7
— Sree Harsha (@AapathBandhava) February 18, 2026
His comments prompted outrage online, with netizens and Rashmika's admirers labelling them 'cheap' and wondering why the actress would invite her ex-fiancé and his buddies to her wedding after their separation.
She has gone to a level he can't touch.. he's just jealous lol
— DVLK (@shadowbarks) February 18, 2026
Check out: A user remarked, "Pramod Shetty." "What a cheap man, buddy! Set some standards!" Another wrote, "I hope you have some maturity, Pramod. There is a way to talk publicly about someone. “This isn't the right way.”
Why should the media question?
Andddd why should she invite???
Rakshith avru move agirtare , Rasmika kooda. But people on the internet won't and the media won't .
Who'll invite their ex boyfriend, fiancee and his friends to their wedding after breaking up . They both are good.
— CinemaWithin (@SandeepCR15) February 20, 2026
A third user added, "You all including public have harassed her. Why she will invite those who harass or abuse or shame her? She never said that she does not know Kannada." "Wtf knows this uncle outside Karnataka.. Idk how Rakshit has a chapri friend like him," read another comment.
Sorry Boomer Uncle, she rejected your groomer friend. How many more years will you seek publicity using her name ??
— Firefly (@D_Day_is_here) February 18, 2026
Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016's Kannada film Kirik Party. In July 2017, at the age of 21, she became engaged to her co-star Rakshit Shetty, who was 13 years her senior, however the engagement was called off in September 2018.
