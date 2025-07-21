Rashmika Mandanna’s reply to Dheekshith’s praise creates a buzz online - Read on
Rashmika Mandanna praised Dheekshith Shetty for making intimate scenes in Swarave comfortable. Their song Swaraway from The Girlfriend has gained widespread acclaim and millions of views.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Rashmika Mandanna said she felt safe filming intimate scenes with Dheekshith in Swarave. “I could only dance to Swaraway with you,” she said. “Being in such intimate moments was scary, but you made me feel completely safe and comfortable.”
This was what Rashmika Mandanna had to say about Kannada boy Dheekshith Shetty. The song Swaraway from the movie The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika and Dheekshith, was widely appreciated and received crores of views.
Dheekshith praised Rashmika’s performance in the aerial dance sequence, calling it graceful and powerful. He said she brought emotion and strength to the scene, making it one of the film’s highlights.
Rashmika’s reply to Dheekshith’s praise created a buzz online. Her response was sensational: “I could only have done this with you.” The Girlfriend was directed by Rahul Ravindran.
Dheekshith Shetty, who had won the hearts of Kannadigas with the film Diya and later entered the Telugu film industry, was now acting alongside Rashmika.