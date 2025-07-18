Image Credit : instagram

"I couldn't watch my sister grow up":

Talking about his younger sister Shiman, who is about 16 years younger than him, he gets emotional and says, "When I came into the film industry and got busy, she was a very young child. Now she is growing up and becoming an adult. I have missed the precious moments of her childhood, her sweet words, every stage of her development. By the time I take a break from my work and go home, she is completely grown up. I always feel sad that I did not get the opportunity to witness her childhood."

These words have introduced the world to the feelings of an ordinary girl behind Rashmika's stardom. Her words reflect the huge sacrifices artists make in their personal lives to achieve success and fame.