Rashmika Mandanna released the first song ‘Nadhive’ from her upcoming film The Girlfriend, calling it an emotional melody that feels like “a moment frozen in time.”

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday shared the first song 'Nadhive' from her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend'.

Unveiling the track's video, Rashmika took to Instagram and wrote, "From the very first time I heard it, something about it just stuck..It's soft, it's emotional, it's that kind of melody you hum without realising and now it's yours."





She added, "I remember feeling like I was in a little film inside the film when we were shooting this one.. every frame felt like a moment frozen in time.. Let me know if it makes your heart feel a little full."

The video features Rashmika grooving with Deekshith Shetty. The song has been released in five languages, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, thereby expanding its reach.

Prior to the song's release, Rashmika penned a note expressing her excitement.

"You know that feeling when your heart is racing, your hands are shaking, and your cheeks hurt from smiling?? Yeah... that's me right now Because something very, very special is on its way...#DearDiary," she posted.

'The Girlfriend' is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. The cinematography of the film is done by Krishnan Vasant, and the editing is by Chota K Prasad. (ANI)