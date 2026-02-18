PHOTOS: Salim Khan’s Rare Throwback Moments From His Early Years
When was Salim Khan born?
Salim Khan was born on November 24, 1935, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. His father's name was Abdul Rashid Khan and his mother's name was Siddiqa Bano Khan.
Salim Khan lost his parents in childhood
Salim Khan was just 7 years old when his mother passed away from TB. At the age of 15, he lost his father.
How many siblings did Salim Khan have?
Abdul Rashid Khan and Siddiqa Bano Khan had 7 children. Salim Khan was the youngest among them. He can be seen on the far right in the picture above.
How educated is Salim Khan?
Two months after his father's death in 1952, Salim Khan took his 10th-grade exams. He completed his B.A. from Holkar College in Indore.
Salim Khan wanted to be a cricketer
Salim Khan was very fond of playing cricket. Due to this passion, he changed his college after getting his BA from Holkar College. He enrolled in Christian College. His dream was to one day play for India.
Salim Khan tried his luck in many professions
Salim Khan is a trained pilot. According to Jasim Khan's book 'Being Salman,' Salim has 100 hours of flying experience. Besides this, he also ran a vintage car business in Mumbai.
Salim Khan was an actor in many films
Salim Khan wasn't just a writer; he was the first actor from the Khan family. He acted in films like 'Baraat' (1960), 'Professor' (1962), and 'Deewana' (1967).
Wrote many blockbuster films with Javed Akhtar
Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar formed the 'Salim-Javed' duo, writing many blockbusters. Between 1971-1980, 20 of their 24 films were massive hits, starting with 'Haathi Mere Saathi'.
Salim Khan's two marriages and 5 children
Salim Khan married twice. His first wife, Salma (Sushila Charak), and he have four children: Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira. He later married actress Helen, and they adopted a daughter, Arpita Khan Sharma.
Note: Most facts and some photos are from Jasim Khan's book 'Being Salman'.
