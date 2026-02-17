Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the demise of his father, Sunil Malhotra. The actor penned an emotional tribute on social media, remembering him as a guiding force whose life was defined by discipline, integrity, and unwavering positivity.

Sidharth Malhotra's Emotional Tribute

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the demise of his father, Sunil Malhotra. The actor penned an emotional tribute, remembering him as a guiding force whose life was defined by discipline, integrity, and unwavering positivity, even during the most challenging times.

In a heartfelt note shared on social media, Sidharth described his father as "a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture."

'Pillar of Strength'

Remembering him as a pillar of strength, he wrote that his father lived by "values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure."

A Life of Courage and Grace

Expressing deep admiration, the 'Shershaah' actor recalled his father's journey from commanding ships at sea to facing serious health challenges with courage and dignity. "From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall," he wrote.

'I Will Carry Your Light Forward'

Remembering him with profound respect and love, Sidharth added, "Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable."

The actor concluded the note by acknowledging the lasting impact his father had on his life and values. "I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad," he wrote.

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

A Deep and Affectionate Bond

The loss has left the actor deeply affected, as he shared a close and affectionate bond with his father. Over the years, Sidharth has often spoken publicly about his admiration for him, describing him as a constant source of inspiration and strength. (ANI)