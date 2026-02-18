- Home
- Entertainment
- Who Was Pravina Deshpande? Salman Khan’s Co-Star Passes Away After Long Cancer Fight
Who Was Pravina Deshpande? Salman Khan’s Co-Star Passes Away After Long Cancer Fight
Veteran actress Pravina Deshpande passed away on February 17, 2026, at 60 after a long cancer battle; the late Salman Khan co-star’s funeral was held quietly the same day, as per reports.
Pravina Deshpande Death: Pravina Deshpande's funeral held secretly
Pravina Deshpande's family confirmed her passing via social media. Her last rites were on Feb 17 at 3 PM at the Hindu crematorium in Andheri East. Her death saddened the industry.
Pravina Deshpande Death Cause: How did Pravina Deshpande pass away?
Pravina died battling cancer. She revealed in a 2024 interview her 2019 multiple myeloma diagnosis. She was isolated for 17 days for a bone marrow transplant but kept working post-treatment.
Pravina Deshpande Films and TV Shows
Born in 1965, Pravina worked in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She appeared in TV shows like 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' and films like 'Ready', 'Ek Villain', and 'Gabbar Is Back'.
Pravina Deshpande seen with artists like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar
Pravina Deshpande was in the Salman Khan comedy 'Ready' as Shalu Chaudhary. She also appeared in 'Gabbar Is Back', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', and 'Blackmail'.
Pravina Deshpande Last Project
Pravina Deshpande was an active CINTAA member since 2008. The association paid tribute to her. She was last seen in the web series 'Taskaree', released on Netflix on Jan 14, 2026.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.