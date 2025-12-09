Mahakali to Drishyam 3: Full List of Akshaye Khanna’s Exciting Upcoming Movies
Akshaye Khanna is in the spotlight for Dhurandhar, where his role as dacoit Rahman is praised. Here’s a look at his exciting upcoming films, all set to release in 2026.
Akshaye Khanna Film Dhurandhar
Akshaye Khanna's film Dhurandhar is a box office hit, earning over 100 crores in 4 days. He plays a fierce role. Here's a look at his upcoming movies.
Film Dhurandhar Part 2
Akshaye Khanna's upcoming films include Dhurandhar Part 2, releasing in March 2026. His role is said to be even more ferocious. Directed by Aditya Dhar.
Film Drishyam 3
After his stellar performance in Drishyam 2, Akshaye Khanna returns for Drishyam 3. The film, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu, may release in late 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak.
Film Ikka
Akshaye Khanna will also star in Ikka, a high-octane action thriller. Co-starring Sunny Deol, it will release on Netflix in 2026 and is directed by Siddharth Malhotra.
Film Mahakali
Akshaye Khanna will appear in Mahakali, playing demon guru Shukracharya. His look is unrecognizable. The film, directed by Prasanth Varma, is set for a 2026 release.
Film Rojakaal
Akshaye Khanna will also be seen in the Tamil film Rojakaal, co-starring Radhika Kumaraswamy. The movie is set to release on August 31, 2026, and is directed by Nanda Kumar.
Film Section 84
Akshaye will star in Section 84, a courtroom drama. He's also rumored for an untitled spy thriller, possibly as the villain.
