There is something truly special about the fact that the 13-year milestone of Ram-Leela coincides with Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding anniversary. The film that brought them together remains a memorable part of their journey, while their real-life relationship has grown into something even more beautiful. From setting the screen on fire as Ram and Leela to celebrating years of togetherness and raising a family, the couple has truly come full circle. Their anniversary is not just a celebration of their marriage but also a tribute to the film that started it all.