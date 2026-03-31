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Ranveer Singh Takes the Throne: Dhurandhar success makes him India’s undisputed No.1 star
History rewards the winner, and so does the box office: Ranveer Singh, the new emperor of the Indian Entertainment Industry
Ranveer Singh, the new emperor of Indian Entertainment Industry
When COVID arrived, the reference point was simple - before and after. That is the kind of shift we are witnessing in Indian Cinema and stardom, at this point. There are some films that go beyond numbers and become eras. Mughal-E-Azam was one of them—it wasn’t just a film, it was a cultural moment that defined a generation.
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
With Dhurandhar, we have an era-defining film with an era-defining hero of our time. What Amitabh Bachchan did with Deewar, Shah Rukh Khan set the stage with DDLJ, similarly, Ranveer Singh defines a generation emerging as a generational star of our times. Well, historically, this is how coronations have happened.
Ranveer Singh: Pan India star
For years, Indian cinema has been divided—Bollywood, South, Pan India and it continues—each with its own space and audience. But Ranveer Singh with Dhurandhar has cut across all those lines. This has proven that cinema isn’t about language or labels, it’s about emotion that unites the nation beyond territories. When the nation cheered for Hamza or the audience cried for Jaskirat, that moment belonged to the Indian film industry and rightly so, we got our “Naye Hindustan ka naya superstar”.
Ranveer Singh: India’s No.1 star
And Ranveer Singh has delivered an emotion that has united audiences across the country. This is why he isn’t just a star right now—he has emerged as India’s No.1 star, by the soul and statistics that put him in an undisputed position that has left legacies behind, within months and for anyone to come close, the benchmark is set because the question will be - “Will you be able to cross what Ranveer has achieved?”.
Ranveer Singh: New Emperor
“New Emperor” is no longer just a phrase—it feels like a reality. Indian cinema will be defined in periods - pre and post the tsunami that has engulfed the nation. Seeing the appreciation for his performance, post Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has positioned himself as a force of nature. This is also something that can be measured purely in box office numbers. He is the fastest entrant in the 1000 crores club within months for the second time. Yes, his records are historic, but the real story is - Ranveer’s dominance, leaving everyone behind.
Ranveer Singh, the new emperor of Indian Entertainment Industry
Every generation has its defining hero. And now with the successive hits, Ranveer is untouchable. It seems like, let alone his generation which is not even close, Pan-India biggies like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, or even the Khans - everyone else has to catch up and it’ll be a huge task. With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has carved out that moment for himself. This is an era-defining film, and he stands tall as the defining star of this generation.
Ranveer Singh, the new emperor of Indian Entertainment Industry
In a post-Covid world where “Pan India” became a trend, Ranveer has given a clear answer—it’s not about geography, it’s about feeling. Numbers may fade with time, but impact stays. And right now, Ranveer Singh is that impact. He has not only dominated the box office but also reshaped mainstream masculinity in Indian pop culture—balancing intensity with vulnerability, power with depth. That’s why he is being seen not just as a superstar, but as this generation’s true “impact star.”
Ranveer Singh, the new emperor of Indian Entertainment Industry
Today, conversations around this feel bigger than the film itself because the void of who the current number one is has lingered for a long time, but it seems like we finally have the answer. It feels like the beginning of something larger—much like how Mughal-E-Azam once defined its time, Dhurandhar signals the arrival of a new era. And at the centre of it stands one name—Ranveer Singh.
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