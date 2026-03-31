“New Emperor” is no longer just a phrase—it feels like a reality. Indian cinema will be defined in periods - pre and post the tsunami that has engulfed the nation. Seeing the appreciation for his performance, post Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has positioned himself as a force of nature. This is also something that can be measured purely in box office numbers. He is the fastest entrant in the 1000 crores club within months for the second time. Yes, his records are historic, but the real story is - Ranveer’s dominance, leaving everyone behind.