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After Thalapathy Vijay’s Oath Ceremony, Trisha Krishnan Posts Emotional May Throwback
Trisha Krishnan shares a fresh photo dump of 'magical May', reminiscing about the month she turned 43 and made many memories to treasure.
Trisha Krishnan Shares Heartwarming May Recap, Calls It ‘Magical’
Actor Trisha Krishnan is still not over what she terms her “Magical May”. The actor posted a new photo summary of the month, days after attending Chief Minister Vijay's oath-taking ceremony. The tweet gave followers a look inside birthday festivities, peaceful moments with her pet dog Izzy and memories she says she will be happy about for a long time to come.SA
Trisha Krishnan Shares Heartwarming May Recap, Calls It ‘Magical’
Trisha uploaded a carousel of photos from the past month on Instagram Monday. On her birthday on May 4, the star shared a series of candid photographs including her beloved pet dog and cheery selfies. The first was a picture of Trisha posing with her pet and the other was of her carrying a prayer diary. She also uploaded a mirror photo of herself wearing a flowery outfit and smiling brightly.
Trisha Krishnan Shares Heartwarming May Recap, Calls It ‘Magical’
The tweet included pictures of bouquets, presumably from her birthday festivities, and a natural, no-makeup selfie.
There was an encouraging quotation in one slide that said "The aim is not to appear like 25 in your 40s. "The idea is to tell women in their 20s that 40 is something to look forward to (sic)."
Trisha Krishnan Shares Heartwarming May Recap, Calls It ‘Magical’
The last several months have seen Trisha and Vijay become the subject of much internet conjecture over their personal connection. But neither of the two have officially commented on the rumours.
Trisha Krishnan Shares Heartwarming May Recap, Calls It ‘Magical’
The actor’s birthday festivities grabbed news also as she was sighted visiting Vijay’s Chennai abode post her trip to Tirumala. Trisha was then spotted exiting the actor-politician’s house, prompting further curiosity among admirers.also made news
Soon footage of her exit began spreading on social media. Trisha was seen smiling and engaging with the cameras in a friendly manner. She waved at the cameras and gave a thumbs-up, which many fans saw as a sign of Vijay’s recent political achievement following the TVK’s victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Trisha Krishnan Shares Heartwarming May Recap, Calls It ‘Magical’
Vijay's recent oath-taking ceremony saw the presence of Trisha along with her mother Uma Krishnan and that video became viral on the internet further.
On the job front, Trisha Krishnan was last seen in Karuppu with Suriya.
Trisha Krishnan Shares Heartwarming May Recap, Calls It ‘Magical’
The actor’s birthday festivities also made news as she was sighted visiting Vijay’s Chennai abode post her trip to Tirumala. Trisha was then spotted exiting the actor-politician’s house, prompting further curiosity among admirers.also made news
Trisha Krishnan Shares Heartwarming May Recap, Calls It ‘Magical’
The final image in the carousel was of her favourite dog Izzy once again.
Captioning the photo, Trisha wrote: 'A couple more from Magical May I'll be smiling about for a long time to come (sic).
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