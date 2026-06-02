A behind-the-scenes video from Kabir Singh is grabbing attention online, revealing how Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's iconic bike kiss scene was filmed. The viral clip has left fans surprised by the movie magic involved.

We've all seen those crazy scenes in Bollywood films and wondered, ‘How on earth did they shoot that?’ Especially when there's a romantic scene on a moving bike or in a moving car. Well, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's blockbuster film 'Kabir Singh' is now going viral, and it spills all the beans. It also settles the old question: are kissing scenes real or fake?

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Camera trick revealed in viral video

An X user, @nandantwts, posted the BTS video, and it spread like wildfire. The 29-second clip shows the making of the famous bike kissing scene from 'Kabir Singh'. In the movie, the scene looks completely natural and real. But the BTS video shows that the reality was quite different. You can clearly see that the bike Shahid and Kiara are on isn't moving on its own. It was attached to a special trolley that was being pulled from the front. The cameraman and other crew members were on this trolley, shooting the scene from various angles. The video also shows that the kissing scene was very real and was filmed in two takes.

Why do filmmakers use these techniques?

In filmmaking, safety is the top priority. If actors had to perform a romantic scene on a fast-moving bike, the risk of an accident would be very high. That's why filmmakers often use trolleys, rigs, and special camera setups. This ensures that the scene looks spectacular while keeping the actors safe.

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Fans have some funny reactions

After the video went viral, social media users had a lot to say. Some called it "film magic," while one person joked, "After all these years, we finally know how we were fooled." Many others also commented that they had no idea the kissing scenes were actually real.

When was Kabir Singh released?

'Kabir Singh', starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, was released in 2019. The film was a massive blockbuster at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Its songs, dialogues, and romantic scenes are still popular with audiences.