Social media is buzzing as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser drops, running 1 minute 12 seconds, revealing the release date, four major stars, and a glimpse into the film’s revenge-driven storyline.
What will be the story of 'Dhurandhar 2'?
'Dhurandhar: A Revenge' is about Jaskeerat Singh becoming Dhurandhar. Both of Ranveer Singh's characters are shown in the teaser. It's also clear how Jaskeerat, driven by revenge, enters the world of crime and then becomes a spy for an Indian intelligence agency, reaching Pakistan.
Hamza Ali Mazari becomes the new king of Lyari
The 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' teaser makes it clear that after Rehman Dacoit's (Akshaye Khanna) encounter, Hamza Ali Mazari has become the new king of Lyari and is ruling everywhere. It will be interesting to see how Hamza deals with terrorists and their masters after becoming the king of Lyari.
Arjun Rampal seen in the 'Dhurandhar 2' teaser
Besides Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal also appears in the 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' teaser. He's been with the film since the first part. He plays ISI Major Iqbal and is expected to emerge as the main villain in this film.
Sanjay Dutt's face also seen in 'Dhurandhar 2' teaser
Sanjay Dutt's face is also shown in the 'Dhurandhar 2' teaser. He will be seen in the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam. In the first part, he only had an extended cameo, but in the second part, he might be in the whole film.
R. Madhavan also seen in 'Dhurandhar 2' teaser
R. Madhavan, who played IB Director Ajay Sanyal in 'Dhurandhar', also appeared in the 'Dhurandhar 2' teaser. He will once again be seen taking command of his 'Dhurandhar' mission to teach the nation's enemies a lesson.
