A source close to the development told India Today that streaming rights are often finalised through competitive bidding. While Netflix secured the deal for the first installment, JioHotstar has bagged the rights for the second film at a higher financial value.

“Dhurandhar 2 is highly awaited by fans and has already been declared a blockbuster by traders. Given the buzz and interest around the film, it’s obvious that all platforms would’ve wanted it in their library. JioHotstar clearly beat Netflix to it this time,” the source said.